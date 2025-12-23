Screenshot from the unaired “60 Minutes” segment

The “60 Minutes” story that CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss spiked has found its way onto the internet.

Less than 24 hours after “Inside CECOT” hit the cutting room floor, most of the unaired segment found its way onto YouTube, and it doesn’t appear to have been a leak.

As reported by Yashar Ali, Weiss spiked the segment after the network already delivered it to Canada’s Global TV app. The company later pulled “Inside CECOT” from its offerings, but not before an unknown user recorded it.

The segment interviewed Venezuelan migrants sent to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center about the horrendous torture that they said they suffered there and lays out evidence that they were misidentified as members of the gang Tren de Aragua.

“Some of the deportees described being sexually assaulted by the guards,” correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi said in the segment.

In a leaked memo, Alfonsi told the “60 Minutes” team that the decision to “spike” the segment was “not an editorial decision” but a “political one.” The Trump White House declined comment from the network, but Weiss reportedly suggested that they include an interview with Stephen Miller. Alfonsi said the network effectively handed the White House a “kill switch” that can be activated by simply refusing to participate in a story.

The first roughly 14 minutes can be viewed in uncensored form here and here.

This installment of “Tonight in Your Rights” revolves around a common theme of a backlash to censorship by Trump’s government.