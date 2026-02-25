All Rise News

Janet Mallon's avatar
Janet Mallon
15h

I think Trump should personally pay back the tariffs. He unilaterally imposed them. He should unilaterally pay.

Gail's avatar
Gail
14h

Was the Illinois invoice for all the households there only so much political theater? It seemed to me that this whole time we are only talking about refunding the businesses. Consumers are still screwed regardless...

