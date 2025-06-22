Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his child (photo courtesy of CASA)

All Rise News recently reported that a judge appeared skeptical about the government's evidence against Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Today, that judge denied the Trump administration's request to detain him.

Dealing a stunning blow to the Trump administration, a judge ruled on Sunday that she will order the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia pending his trial on charges of conspiring to smuggle undocumented immigrants.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes indicated that she will issue that order with conditions following a future hearing.

“The Court will give Abrego the due process that he is guaranteed,” Holmes wrote in a 51-page order.

Prosecutors say that immigration authorities will take Abrego into custody if he is ordered released in his criminal case. They also seek to pause and reverse the judge’s ruling.

Throughout the ruling, Holmes repeatedly described the government’s evidence as “unreliable.” The Trump administration’s allegations largely rested on the claims of two cooperating witnesses. Holmes also expressed skepticism of the government’s claim that Abrego belonged to the gang MS-13.

“The government alleges that Abrego is a long-time, well-known member of MS-13, which the Court would expect to be reflected in a criminal history, perhaps even of the kind of violent crimes and other criminal activity the government describes as typically associated with MS-13 gang membership,” she wrote. “But Abrego has no reported criminal history of any kind. And his reputed gang membership is contradicted by the government’s own evidence as discussed above.”

Earlier this month, Trump’s Justice Department unsealed Abrego’s indictment and returned him to the United States after whisking him to an El Salvador terrorism prison on March 15, 2025. Abrego had a court order preventing his deportation to that country.

Trump and his cabinet members, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, have spent the intervening months attempting to retroactively justify that illegal decision, accusing Abrego of being a gang member and human smuggler.

Those accusations largely crumbled during a federal court hearing on Friday, where FBI agent Peter Joseph shared details of the investigation for the first time. Joseph acknowledged that the investigation began on April 28, 2025, weeks after the Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” Abrego’s release from the El Salvador terrorism prison.

For weeks, Trump’s Justice Department claimed that only El Salvador had the power to release Abrego, but federal prosecutors secretly sought his indictment in the Middle District of Tennessee. In late May, a grand jury returned a sealed indictment against Abrego, and the district’s top criminal division prosecutor Ben Schrader resigned on that day, reportedly concerned that the case had been politically motivated.

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors revealed the evidence against Abrego for the first time, largely stemming from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee. Abrego appeared to have nine Hispanic individuals in a Chevrolet Suburban SUV, which authorities say was registered to a two-time convict and five-time deportee named Jose Hernandez Reyes.

Authorities let Abrego leave at the time, finding no basis to arrest him after pulling him over for speeding.

But Trump’s Justice Department quickly recruited Hernandez Reyes and his close relative, anonymously known in the indictment as CC-3, as informants, who both seek help with their criminal exposure and immigration issues. Their accusations largely form the basis of Abrego’s prosecution.

“Importantly, each cooperating witness upon whose statements the government’s argument for detention rests stands to gain something from their testimony in this case,” Holmes wrote.

The Middle District of Tennessee’s Acting U.S. Attorney Robert E. McGuire said during the recent hearing that, if Abrego is released, immigration authorities will take him into custody.

Holmes acknowledged that likelihood in her ruling.

“Perhaps the sole circumstance about which the government and Abrego may agree in this case is the likelihood that Abrego will remain in custody regardless of the outcome of the issues raised in the government’s motion for detention,” the ruling states. “Either Abrego will remain in the custody of the Attorney General or her designee pending trial if detained under the Bail Reform Act or he will likely remain in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (‘ICE’) custody subject to anticipated removal proceedings that are outside the jurisdiction of this Court. That suggests the Court’s determination of the detention issues is little more than an academic exercise.”

But the judge ultimately rejected that suggestion, writing the “foundation of the administration of our criminal law depends on the bedrock of due process.”

Holmes scheduled a hearing on Weds., June 25, to determine the conditions of Abrego’s release.

Read the full ruling here.