All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jameswantsthetruth's avatar
Jameswantsthetruth
3h

Of course it’s contempt, the whole regime is built on “contempt.” They literally don’t care. 🤷‍♂️

Reply
Share
Janet Alderton's avatar
Janet Alderton
2h

The backlash against this corrupt and incompetent regime is growing rapidly.

As Heather Cox Richardson said, "Now is the time to choose."

Many people with non-political online sites are speaking out against the outrageous violence and violations of our rights as Americans.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 All Rise News, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture