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Bonita Quiroz-Cantu's avatar
Bonita Quiroz-Cantu
31m

This is preparation for genocide! Remember Miller, Bannon, Vance, Vought, et. al, mimicked Trump by calling all black & brown people “vermin “ & announced that they will “rid” our country of them all. So called “immigration reform “ is a cover -designed to desensitize us first.

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Suzanne Lamminen's avatar
Suzanne Lamminen
10m

Thank you, Adam, for highlighting this AZ problem. AG Mayes has worked tirelessly on stopping grocery mergers, power companies shutting off power in 99+ degree weather, slum landlord practices, election suppression, environmental impact issues, elder abuse by nursing homes, and SO MUCH MORE. She really has outdone the previous AG in her efforts to protect Arizonans! I’m hoping we can give her four more years.

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