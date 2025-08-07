All Rise News is expanding into the YouTube space with the mighty

and its impressive roster of legal analysts on

.

Our first dispatch discusses all things related to Jeffrey Epstein, hours before the reported “strategy” meeting between Trump White House and Justice Department officials. As first reported by CNN, the dinner meeting had been planned to bring together White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who is Trump’s former criminal defense attorney. Despite official denials from Trump and Vance, CNN has stood by the story in the face of official denials, finding additional sources confirming the initial report.

Today, siblings of late Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell survivor Virginia Giuffre denounced the huddle.

“We understand that Vice President JD Vance will hold a strategy session this evening at his residence with administration officials. Missing from this group is, of course, any survivor of the vicious crimes of convicted perjurer and sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Their voices must be heard, above all. We also call upon the House subcommittee to invite survivors to testify. As Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s siblings, we offer to represent her in her stead and we hope the administration takes our call to action seriously.”

You will be able to watch All Rise News and Legal AF collaborations on this playlist. (Bookmark it and subscribe.)

Hosted by trial lawyer and incisive legal analyst Michael Popok, Legal AF has been amassing a deep bench of accomplished legal commentators like ex-FBI counterterrorism agent

, ex-federal prosecutor

, former Florida State Attorney

, criminal defense attorney

, ex-Manhattan prosecutor turned defense attorney

, ex-federal prosecutor

and

. The broader network hosts my former MSNBC colleague

and

with ex-U.S. Attorney

, an essential legal analyst who operates the independent

channel on YouTube — and is a personal friend of All Rise News.

The MeidasTouch Network, the independent media powerhouse and juggernaut that hosts the Legal AF channel, was founded by USC Gould School of Law lecturer Ben Meiselas and his brothers.

I’m proud to join that impressive roster.

By joining the Legal AF channel, All Rise News will also be able to provide in-depth video reporting, analysis, correspondence and commentary on a regular basis with the production capabilities to make it easy for readers to navigate sprawling court dockets.

The All Rise News newsletter continues to operate independently and will remain the home for original written reporting and live-streams as we expand into new mediums. Thanks to our subscribers for helping this new publication reach another milestone in its expansion — and to the MeidasTouch Network and Legal AF for the start of a fruitful collaboration.

Watch this space.

