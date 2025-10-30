All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
3hEdited

Some hopeful developments at last! Thank you, Adam. Can anyone “read” Barrett?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Y's avatar
Susan Y
32m

Why do I feel like Coney Barrett will fold? Give a meager few lines of reason, but go ahead and give Trump a go ahead with the other right wingers, because it is Trumps birthright? Fingers crossed for Kilmar. I think he has a best seller book in him. Thanks as always Adam.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture