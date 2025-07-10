All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
2h

Thank God and the lower courts! Resistance at last!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Anna C Epperson's avatar
Anna C Epperson
15m

Thank you so much, Adam. I really appreciate your work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture