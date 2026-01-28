All Rise News

Deborah OToole
3h

I am happy the families are seeking accountability for these horrible, unjustified murders.

Peter Mancuso
36m

Think about it. Many years ago, when NYC was four times as dangerous as it is today, I supervised a half-dozen NYPD officers in pursuit of street level narcotics dealers. In six months we effected 153 arrests, over 50% were for felonies and we had an 80% conviction rate. We had users and suppliers ("junkies" and "pushers"). We never referred to any of them as "narco-terrorists" (a made-up term). Some were armed and we added a weapons charge when required. A sad combination of addiction and poverty., it was a hellish existence for them, and not much better for us. In all that time, and while effecting all those arrests, we never killed anyone. BTW, within six years we had six police officers murdered in four incidents in our two square mile Precinct. Non were killed by a drug dealer or addict. We did, however ,have scores of overdoses, which was regrettable. We and a generation of officers after us kept our noses to the grindstone and eventually the neighborhood improved, and actually became mostly unaffordable. Call it what it really was, the hard work and patience of - democratic - policing.

