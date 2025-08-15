All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Colleen Cummins's avatar
Colleen Cummins
7m

Adam, thank you for giving us access to understanding how the courts are coming to the aid of both immigrants and our constitution. It gives me a moment to exhale, to breathe, in a political and social environment when catching our breath is increasingly difficult and yet ever so important to regain energy to continue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture