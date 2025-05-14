All Rise News

6h

This is utterly horrific, but as a former honors student in geology who was drugged and raped by her field professor while on a required class, I know exactly how Cassie felt about having a man who holds your entire career in his hands, while he abuses you. My Alma mater, University of Texas at Austin, continues to cover up the crime of rape by continuing to falsify my transcript, removing the class from my official record and never allowing it to be corrected, even 43 years later, even though UT acknowledges I did attend the class. Kudos to Cassie Ventura!! It takes guts to get up on the stand and tell of the abuse you have suffered, and I can’t imagine going through that at 8+ months pregnant. These men who abuse women are cruel and they are in EVERY profession, every walk of life, from rich to poor, white or black or any other shade of skin tone, any religion - it’s all about subjugation, abuse and controlling women. We’ve got to start holding men accountable for their attempted destruction of women through rape, sexual abuse and horrific drugging and control.

