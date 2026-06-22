AG Ellison and Mayer Frey (RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII via Getty)

The Trump Justice Department has a “well-established history” of abusing the criminal process to retaliate against and pressure the President’s political adversaries.

That isn’t the personal opinion of a left-leaning critic of Trump.

It’s a judicial finding by a federal judge appointed by George W. Bush, who quashed a series of subpoenas on Monday targeting Democratic elected officials in Minnesota who resisted Trump’s immigration agenda. That was just one of the administration’s many blistering defeats to start off the week.

Over in Washington, D.C., a federal judge blocked the consolidation of the sensitive U.S. citizen voter information into “National Data Banks,” and the full bench of a federal appeals court agreed to consider whether to revive Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s contempt inquiry into the Justice Department’s alleged defiance of his orders concerning the March 2025 deportation flights.

Finally, another federal judge stopped the administration’s effort to seize voter data in Maryland. That ruling represents the ninth consecutive defeat for Harmeet Dhillon, who served as Trump’s election lawyer before her appointment as the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division chief.

Here is a breakdown of Trump’s terrible day in court.

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