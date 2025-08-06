All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denise Wallace's avatar
Denise Wallace
5h

This is such a horrible never ending battle for the victims of Maxwell and Epstein. But don’t worry- Ms Maxwell is taken care of. Republicans appear to be sympathetic to the abusers but not the victims.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Al Draycott's avatar
Al Draycott
7h

What an ineffective DOJ & FBI. Just a couple of empty suits running these departments. Pam Bondi and Kash Patel are just empty vessels carrying the water for Mr. Trump. Not a whit of care for the battered , bruised children who have been repeatedly raped by the rich , high and mighty pedophiles. Just an after thought. To take a child or a young woman and murder their soul is right up there with murder. Their respective live are changed forever causing a few to opt out via suicide yet the DOJ is just concerned with getting the perpetrator Maxwell a softer space to spend a few years of her pathetic sick life. Jeffery's good buddy Donald contemplating some sort of a deal to have his name redacted from the Epstein file. Well Donald just so you know the victims know who the violent pedophiles are. Oh Donald how did Jeffery die, was it suicide?? I wonder. I'm sure the high and mighty pedos were happy when they heard of Jeffery's demise , knowing there would be no evidence exposed at the trial. For the victims that want to , give them a safe place to speak out and listen to their pain. Please consider the victims and let them rage their disgust with this sick society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture