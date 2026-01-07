All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
15h

Thank you, Adam. I watched Allison Gill’s curated selection of Smith’s 7 hours of taped testimony. He is not intimidated and neither should we be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Woolsey's avatar
Michael Woolsey
16h

5 years today and the insurrectionist has been resurrected. Nowadays you have to be a crook a violent felon or a pedophile to get away with everything with the police. The only ones going to jail are Democrats Well I'll gladly sit in the jail cell before I ever vote Republican

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 All Rise News, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture