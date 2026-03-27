All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
3h

This case should set the precedent for future voting in any state. Georgia election officials repeatedly stated that their election process was secure.

I remember the two women falsely accused of voting irregularities that had their lives threatened by comments made that were false by one of Trump's friends.

I am watching closely as lies have consequences and seizing highly classified materials, the parties should be held accountable that once again caused taxpayers' to pay for something unnecessary.

Reply
Share
Jen Baron's avatar
Jen Baron
2h

This is going to be interesting… “Stay tuned” has never been more relevant these days. Thanks Adam.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 All Rise News, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture