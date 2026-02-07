Even if a federal judge grants a request to return 2020 ballots seized by Donald Trump’s FBI, the damage may already be done.

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington told All Rise News in an interview: “There's no way to put Pandora back in the box.”

“Now that the chain of custody has been broken — even if a judge orders them to give us all of the documents back — we have no way of determining whether we actually got all the documents back or not, or whether they added something to it or not,” Arrington said.

The FBI’s seizure of 2020 ballot boxes in Fulton County have all the hallmarks of suspicion, including the basis of the warrant.

“The statutes that were listed in the warrant are misdemeanor statutes that have a 5-year statute of limitations,” Arrington noted. “So I think the warrants are stale because they can’t even prosecute [using] those statutes based on the 2020 elections.”

By press time, Fulton County’s challenge remains under seal, but the Commissioner serving in the district in the eye of Trump’s election denialism storm gives an expansive view of the litigation for the All Rise News playlist on Legal AF. Access the full playlist here.

