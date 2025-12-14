The sign above Judge Dugan’s courtroom (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

On Monday, a jury of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan’s peers will hear opening statements in a trial with potentially major ramifications for an independent judiciary in the United States.

The 12-member jury will consider whether the steps taken by Dugan to control her courtroom earlier this year amounted to a felony and a misdemeanor.

Dugan pleaded not guilty to the charges in a case widely seen as Exhibit A in the Trump Justice Department’s attacks on the judiciary in the name of immigration enforcement.

When Department of Homeland Security agents showed up outside her courtroom on March 18, 2025, Judge Dugan became “visibly angry” about the federal interference, prosecutors say. Dugan had been presiding over the domestic violence case of an undocumented immigrant named Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, and she demanded to know whether the agents had a judge-signed warrant to arrest the defendant. Agents replied that they only had an administrative warrant, and Dugan referred them to the court’s chief judge for further legal advice.

What happened next is the controversy at the heart of the criminal case: Prosecutors say that Dugan steered Flores-Ruiz through a “jury door” to evade arrest, but agents saw Flores-Ruiz standing with his attorney later in a public hallway. It’s undisputed that a DHS agent shared an elevator with Flores-Ruiz, who was later apprehended by federal agents outside the courthouse following a “foot chase.” Flores-Ruiz was deported last month.

The jury will decide whether Dugan obstructed federal agents and tried to conceal an individual to prevent his arrest, but the national conversation surrounding the trial will grapple with far weightier questions.

Can Trump’s Justice Department send a state court judge who takes measures to control her courtroom to prison for up to six years?

Will courts no longer remain safe spaces during the Trump 2.0 era, driving criminal defendants and crime victims underground?

For now, the verdicts are unwritten.

