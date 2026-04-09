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SLMontgo's avatar
SLMontgo
7h

The conclusion I am forced toward regarding Harmeet Dhillon is that someone as clearly as intelligent as she is can still be unable to remove the log from her own eye.

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
7h

Amazing incompetence and/or miscreant behavior in the DOJ. This report shows clearly the glaring damages left in the wake of the administration’s attempt to subvert DOJ independence.

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