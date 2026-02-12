All Rise News

Jim Carmichael
6h

Judge Leon’s exclamation points are very gratifying indeed, and richly deserved by the somnambulant aggressiveness and overreach of Hegseth.

Marc Panaye
5h

I'd like to thank the judge for teaching me, a Belgian, another fine example of North American colloquialism.

"Horsefeathers!!!"

Old-fashioned US slang meaning foolish or untrue words. Something not worth considering. An interjection meaning rubbish, nonsense, bunk (used to express contemptuous rejection).

What a perfect word for anything and all things coming out of this trump regime.

"Horsefeathers!!!"

Thank you Judge Leon.

