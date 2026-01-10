People protest Renee Good’s shooting in Minneapolis on Jan. 8 (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

In the first year of Donald Trump’s second term, millions of people regularly took to the streets in waves of thousands of protests across the country and internationally.

It took little more than a week for a national tragedy to continue the tradition in 2026.

Just hours after a federal agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in her car in Minneapolis, the 50501 Movement’s organizers received a phone call.

“We do have local chapters throughout the United States, and suffice it to say, they were rattled, but they weren’t shocked,” spokesperson Logan Keith said in an interview. “They’ve been essentially facing an occupation on the ground in Minneapolis since the past couple of weeks.”

Throughout the upcoming weekend, protesters are expected to demonstrate across the United States and internationally. Groups like Indivisible, the 50501 Movement, and Public Citizen expect there to be thousands of events across the country, posted on the interactive map linked below.

“What we’re seeing now is Americans exercising their First Amendment right like we’ve always done,” said Keith, an Iraq War veteran. “We were founded on the fact that we are willing to stand up to an authoritarian, and we did that.”

Last year, the mass protests included Hands Off, Good Trouble Lives On, and multiple waves of No Kings Day. The first sprawling demonstrations of the year, more hastily assembled, have been called “ICE Out for Good.”

With the 37-year-old woman it’s named after dead in Minneapolis, the stakes are heightened.

On Friday, Fox News showed footage of a masked Border Patrol officer in full military garb telling a woman parked in her car: “If I continually see you interfering with us, honking your horn, [and] blocking our cars, you have a really high probability of making a bad decision and being arrested today.”

The unidentified woman in the video appeared cheerfully defiant amid the agent’s repeated warnings of the consequences of a “bad decision,” a phrase that carries the ring of an ominous threat in the wake of Good’s death.

Keith said that it’s “completely natural” for people to be afraid to take to the streets under these circumstances.

“That’s what they want,” he said. “That’s what Trump wants. It’s what Hegseth wants.”

He expects the country’s demonstrations to overcome that climate of fear.

“We’re not taking this sitting down. We’re standing up for our rights. We know what’s right. We know what’s wrong, morally. We know what it means to be an American,” he said. “What we’re seeing right now: That’s not what this country is supposed to be about.”

Speaking about the protests’ demands for “accountability,” Keith called for the arrest of the ICE agent identified as the shooter: Jonathan Ross. One day after the federal government froze out state investigators, the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty vowed to proceed with a state probe.

You can find a protest in your area here.

Double-whammy week for Trump-installed prosecutors

Two Trump-installed prosecutors received strong rebukes this week by federal judges.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge David Novak ordered Lindsey Halligan to explain in a signed filing why she continues to identify herself as a “United States Attorney” in indictments after a court disqualified her from that position.

Novak, a Trump appointee, reminded Halligan that the ruling finding that she was illegally appointed “remains the binding precedent in this district and is not subject to being ignored.” The judge also demanded that she explain why she did not violate four separate Virginia Rules of Professional Conduct.

On Thursday, another federal judge disqualified John Sarcone, another first-time prosecutor installed by Trump.

Like Halligan, Sarcone tried to criminally investigate New York Attorney General Letitia James on Trump’s behalf, only for the case to collapse because of his improper appointment.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield quashed Sarcone’s subpoenas and disqualified him from the U.S. Attorney position. I spoke about the ruling recently with Brian Tyler Cohen.

Judge blocks Trump’s $10B childcare funding freeze

New York Attorney General James scored another victory on Friday when a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking Trump’s childcare cut in a multistate lawsuit that she led.

“This decision is a critical victory for families whose lives have been upended by this administration’s cruelty,” James wrote in a statement. “From childcare to shelter services for survivors of domestic violence, these funds provide resources that hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers depend on. This illegal funding freeze should have never happened, and I will keep fighting to uphold the law and protect funding that our communities need.”

The decision came one day after New York and four other states filed a federal lawsuit against three government agencies and their leaders, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The funding freeze would have affected the Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF), the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, and the Social Services Block Grant (SSBG) in those states.

James said that Trump’s government has “no statutory or constitutional authority to do this.”

“Nor do they have any justification for this action beyond a desire to punish Plaintiff States for their political leadership,” the lawsuit begins. “The action is thus clearly unlawful many times over.”

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian found emergency relief necessary to “protect the status quo” as the litigation continues. It will expire within 14 days.

Read the ruling here.

