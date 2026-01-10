All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Alderton's avatar
Janet Alderton
4h

Heather Cox Richardson compares the ICE killing of Renee Nicole Good with previous tipping points in United States history:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQPOHCoTbgE

Our collective anger is being expressed with non-violent gatherings:

https://open.substack.com/pub/theblueyankee/p/i-am-renee-nicole-good?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

Powerful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Phyllis Hedges's avatar
Phyllis Hedges
2h

Please tell us what’s going on when the 14 days runs out … thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 All Rise News, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture