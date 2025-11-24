All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phyllis Hedges's avatar
Phyllis Hedges
8h

Thanks for this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
menehune's avatar
menehune
8h

Aloha. From the COCONUT WIRELESS. .................. OINK OINK OINK.. QUIET LITTLE TACO LOLO ORANGE PIGGY, QUIET.. Evey thing you do is full of sh*t....And it tun into one too.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture