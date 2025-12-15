All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie's avatar
Leslie
8h

Your summary of the details of the exchange in the courtroom is invaluable. Thank you for being there!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jpickle777's avatar
jpickle777
9h

Great reporting. Important case. Is there a separation of powers issue?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture