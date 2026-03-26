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Melanie
8h

Thank you!

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menehune
13m

ALOHA. From the COCONUT WIRELESS.......IMPEACH this orange face nipo sucking taco crybaby bankruter PEDO PIG KING with the rest of his goons...... WHAT CAN I DO????.......ARE YOU PIST?

FLAREUSA.ORG. ....Link/LOBBYWITHFLARE330. ......Lobby at your local in-district representatives office. They have to listen to what you have to say. That is their job. WE elected the to be there for us. .. We must have New visions, new way of thinking, a NEW and YOUNG leaders and informer's They are rising to the cause. We will outs the fascist regime. DEFIANCE.ORG is partnering with Save America Movement (SAM) and political journalist / Grounded Podcast co-host Maritsa Georgiou to block another DHS/ICE prison from opening in Arizona. SAM co-founder Steve Schmidt walked us through how we will expose the corruption behind these facilities and mobilize locals to stop them before they open...........The U.S. is no longer a democracy, according to the Swedish institute V-Dem, one of the world's most credible democracy watchdogs. “Our data on the USA goes back to 1789. What we’re seeing now is the most severe magnitude of democratic backsliding ever in the country.” ....BONDI is making new law to stop anybody from making complaints about the DOJ.. " Kill switch" to make all complaint to the bar association mute.. So, that means you can't disbar DOJ from past and present judications....Like Juliani, Powell can lose their licence for false statement and full on lies to the public with no reposition. You have until April 8th to read and input your comment. This is the deadline for any rebuttal to Bondis ruling. Go to the FEDERAL REGISTRAR web site and read it... Andrew Weissmann. "Do something" he said.....His call to hold fast to the law....The "PROJECT SALT BOX". Look into it on the substack. "PROJECT SALT BOX" tell you where ICE is buying warehouses and what to do about it. ... The NO MORE FOREVER WARS campaign with Paul Rieckhoff’s Independent Veterans of America — demanding Congress do its constitutional duty and ensure the strongest military on earth can't be wielded nonsensically by a president gone unchecked. .......https://act.indivisible.org/sign/reject-the-deportation-and-detention-agenda/?source=email_20260312&utm_source=email&t=15&akid=124742%2E3924354%2EcBQngi ☝🏻EASY WAY TO FULLFILL YOUR LEGISLATIVE ACTION FROM THIS WEEKS MISSION-LINKS YOU DIRECTLY TO YOUR SENATORS & REPS. Reject the Deportation & Detention Agenda Campaign w/ Indivisible. .........FOR 2026 and beyond..........................Here is a way the congress can protect/change our VOTING RIGHT.. A new way of doing and thinking about our laws and to straighten it so it can't be tampered with. ............................. https://youtu.be/TzgypBkIzPk?si=LYsZhoW-8H5dbVK4 ....... Also, .Look into "resistandunsubscrbe.com" economic fight . Also look into "FAFO"..The Fight Against Federal Overreach (FAFO) is a national coalition of District Attorneys collaborating to ensure federal officials are held accountable when they exceed their lawful authority... "Federaloverreach.org" Make a difference.... LET'S GET IT DONE...The BILL is not done yet.. ICE funding bill is in congress.. Call (202)-224-3121. NO FUNDS FOR ICE. They are KILLING U.S. citizens on OUR DIME..They are not answering to our demands.... "We keep defying… because it is working. To preserve the American Republic, we must stay focused on the Constitution, keep calling out violations of it, refuse to normalize what should never be normal, and resist the president’s futile efforts to shut us up. If we do that, and we keep doing that, our ranks will swell, and Trump’s servile circle of support will keep shrinking. Nothing angers him more. Nothing distracts him more. And nothing will accelerate his political and historical collapse faster than a movement of people he cannot buy off or scare off — because they are a breed he cannot morally comprehend." ...defiance.org... If you get into trouble with ICE/FEDS or any other law enforcement agency, CALL, NATIONAL LAWYERS GUILD at (212)679-2811 for HELP............ ... Be strong, proud and loud. Defi peacefully and with aloha.. To you and all of yours, Take care.......... ALOHA..

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