The topics in this week’s videos include the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, “terroristic threats” against Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, pressure on disgraced fraudster George Santos, Donald Trump’s use of the National Guard, the ongoing purge of the Justice Department, and mass firings during the government shutdown.

Local GOP prosecutor won’t rule out further Santos probe

Donald Trump let disgraced fraudster George Santos off the hook for cheating vulnerable people and taxpayers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars because he would “ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN.” But a Republican local prosecutor with the power to prosecute Santos in state court may see it differently. Nassau County voters are outraged that Santos can keep the money he stole from his victims, calculated at more than $370,000 in restitution and more than $200,000 in forfeiture. With elections coming up, Nassau County’s incumbent District Attorney, a Republican, won’t rule out further investigation of Santos.

Pardoned Jan. 6th rioter charged again… in state court

A pardoned Jan. 6 rioter has been charged in New York State with making “terroristic threats” against House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Some court-watchers have wondered: Why isn’t this a federal case? Ex-New York prosecutor Julie Rendelman discusses the possible reasons, perceptions and implications behind that jurisdictional choice.

Last bid to keep Trump’s troop deployment out of Portland

Will 11 judges that make up the full en banc review panel for the 9th Circuit overturn a 2-1 decision allowing Donald Trump to deploy the National Guard in Portland? Legal AF’s co-founder Michael Popok and I discuss the new ruling, the scathing dissent of U.S. Circuit Judge Susan Graber and what happens next at the 9th Circuit.

The U.S. Attorney purge you may have missed

The Justice Department secretly pressured out a U.S. Attorney who refused to open a grand jury investigation in order to discredit the Russia probe. Recent revelations from the New York Times show a continuation of a pattern of top prosecutors losing their jobs for refusing to bend to Donald Trump’s will, from the case of New York City Mayor Eric Adams to the cases against James Comey and Letitia James.

The ‘human cost’ of the shutdown

A federal judge in California blocked Donald Trump and Russ Vought’s “politically motivated” mass firings, ditching euphemisms about what the government calls “reductions in force.” U.S. District Judge Susan Illston refused to ignore the “human cost” of their actions, describing workers unable to learn if they’ve been fired and pregnant women unable to get insurance.