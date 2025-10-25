All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Moreau's avatar
Jean Moreau
2h

It’s important to note that the judges in ALL of the deep dives of the cases that Adam has so thoroughly explained are women!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture