Right-wing activist Laura Loomer exits The Trump Organization's plane ahead of the Sept. 10, 2024 presidential debate (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

In July, a prominent prosecutor who helped bring sex trafficking charges against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell mysteriously lost her job without explanation, just one week after Donald Trump’s Justice Department released a memo refusing to release more information about the case.

In a federal lawsuit filed on Monday, that former prosecutor, Maurene Comey, had a theory for her abrupt firing: She got “Loomered.”

That’s the shorthand for being targeted by right-wing influencer Laura Loomer, who hitched a ride on a Trump Organization flight one year ago and has become uncommonly influential during Trump’s second term.

Earlier this year, Trump publicly announced during a press conference: “If you’re Loomered you’re in deep trouble. That’s the end of your career in a sense.”

“It came from Washington”

Maurene Comey spotted outside federal court during the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

During her nearly decade-long tenure, Comey helped lead some of the Southern District of New York’s most high-profile cases, including Epstein, Maxwell, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and she received an “Outstanding” review three months before her termination.

On July 17, Comey’s lawsuit says her star came crashing down without “any explanation whatsoever,” save for a letter invoking Trump’s “Article II” powers.

Comey argues that she lost her job because she’s the daughter of ex-FBI director James Comey, whom Trump has attacked over the past nine years.

In May, the elder Comey posted a picture of seashells spelling out the numbers “8647,” using the slang for eliminating the 47th president of the United States. Trump’s supporters characterized the image as a threat, but the number has many uses unrelated to physical violence, like removing a food order in a restaurant.

Although Comey quickly deleted the post — and disavowed any threatening intention — Loomer went on the warpath against the Comey family on her 1.7 million-follower account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. She described Maurene Comey as her father’s “liberal” daughter and demanded that she be “FIRED.”

On the day of Comey’s firing, Loomer took a social media victory lap.

Comey’s lawsuit includes two exhibits: her termination letter from her job and a notice of personnel action, and both are silent as to the reason for her termination, beyond Article II of the Constitution.

When asked about her termination, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton told Comey: “All I can say is it came from Washington,” according to the lawsuit.

“Upends bedrock principles of our democracy”

Comey filed the lawsuit in the Southern District of New York, where she served as a prosecutor and is seeking to reinstate her job with backpay.

“The politically motivated termination of Ms. Comey—ostensibly under ‘Article II of the Constitution’—upends bedrock principles of our democracy and justice system,” her 39-page lawsuit says. “Assistant United States Attorneys like Ms. Comey must do their jobs without fearing or favoring any political party or perspective, guided solely by the law, the facts, and the pursuit of justice.”

Comey’s legal team, led by former SDNY top prosecutor Ellen Blain, said that the operative section of the Constitution that Trump trampled on is Article I: the Congress, which passed civil service protections shielding line prosecutors in their positions.

The White House never released any rationale for Comey’s firing, except for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s then-contemporaneous claim that it “was a decision that was made by the Department of Justice.”

Trump also violated Comey’s First Amendment right to associate with her father, her Fifth Amendment right to due process, and the Administrative Procedures Act’s safeguards against arbitrary and capricious government actions, the lawsuit says.

Comey demands to be reinstated to her job with backpay “and other monetary and administrative relief as appropriate.”

You can read the lawsuit in full here.