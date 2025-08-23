All Rise News

Marina Oshana
2h

Of all the horrific things Trump and his sycophantic crew have done, this may rank at the top because of the utter callousness and disregard for the victims. I expect illegality. I expect a disdain for the proper role of the DOJ. I expect arrogance. I expect misogyny. We’ve seen before that Trump gives no thought to the innocent lives destroyed by his policies. I suppose enabling a convicted sex predator to desecrate her victims in a quid pro quo is just more of the same. Sickening.

Jim Carmichael
3h

Not really sure where this leaves us, other than far from where we need to be. Thanks, Adam.

