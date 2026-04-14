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Celia Leventhal's avatar
Celia Leventhal
11h

Great discussion! Thanks, Adam and Mitchell.

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menehune's avatar
menehune
10h

ALOHA. From the COCONUT WIRELESS. ....Please take a little bit of time out your day and call the phone numbers listed here.

They are retiring this year. Call to make them fight back the Regime. They have nothing to lose now….

Rep: Don Bacon

Nebraska 202-225-4155, 402-938-0300, 402-938-0300

Rep Mark Amodei, Nevada

202-225-6155

Rep Jodey Arrington, Texas

202-225-4005

Rep Vern Buchanan, Florida

202-225-5015, 813-657-1013, 941-951-6643, 941-951-6643

Rep Neal Dunn, Florida

202-225-5235, 850-785-0812,

850-891-8610

Rep. Tony Gonzales, Texas

202-225-4511, 210-806-9920

830-333-7410, 915-990-1500, 432-299-6200

Rep. Sam Graves, Missouri

202-225-7041, 816-792-3976

Rep. Darrell Issa, California

202-225-5672, 760-304-7575,

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, Georgia

202-225-2031, 770-429-1776,

770-429-1776

Rep. Morgan Luttrell, Texas

202-225-4901, 281-305-7890

Rep. Michael McCaul, Texas

202-225-2401, 512-473-0514,

979-431-6480

Rep. Troy Nehls, Texas

202-225-5951, 346-762-6600

Rep. Dan Newhouse, Washington

202-225-5816, 509-452-3243

509-713-7374

Rep. Burgess Owen, Utah

202-225-3011, 801-999-9801

Rep. Elise Stefanik, New York

202-225-4611, 518-561-2324,

315-541-2670, 518-242-4707,

Rep. Ryan Zinke, Montana

202-225-5628

406-317-0277

Take care to you and yours out there... Defiance with pride, straight and loudly with ALOHA.

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