All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Marsden's avatar
Susan Marsden
15h

Boycott TV until they break up the monopolies.

Reply
Share
Leslie Dyer's avatar
Leslie Dyer
15h

Thanks Adam, so informative!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 All Rise News, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture