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Sandy S's avatar
Sandy S
10m

Love that this is coming down to a freedom of speech and/or imagining. Costing a lot of GD money. But still, in the end it may help someone to validate their freedom of speech and imagining in the future. And we need all of that, that we can get! If not, 'imagine' how AI would interpret future cases. Whoa! I wonder how AI is interpreting this case, now? Do the Supremes use AI to better their odds of holding sway while going against passed decisions? Better yet, are some of them going to pay to use DJT's new Insiders Trading for Buddies gambit? Such a world we live in!?!? :-)

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