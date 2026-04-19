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Anonymous
3h

I appreciate all your hard work and tireless reporting. Happy first anniversary, Adam.

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Patricia Ebert's avatar
Patricia Ebert
3h

You have distinguished yourself as being quite unique among your peers, by providing coverage of legal events, and in effect bringing us along with you! A well deserved CONGRATULATIONS 🥳

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