Pam Bondi fired as AG: What's next? (Live with Andrew Weissmann)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript3141451Pam Bondi fired as AG: What's next? (Live with Andrew Weissmann)A recording from Adam Klasfeld and Andrew Weissmann's live videoAdam Klasfeld and Andrew WeissmannApr 02, 20263141451ShareTranscriptGet more from All Rise News in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAll Rise NewsSubscribeAuthorsAdam KlasfeldAndrew WeissmannRecent PostsStates fight Trump's latest voting power grab: Live with AG Weiser Apr 3 • Adam Klasfeld and Phil WeiserTrump's Jan. 6 incitement cases get green lightApr 1 • Adam Klasfeld and Allison GillTrump's birthright citizenship ban seems bound for SCOTUS's dustbinApr 1 • Adam Klasfeld and Andrea R. FloresCoffee with the Contrarians- special live report from SCOTUSApr 1 • Adam Klasfeld, Jennifer Rubin, and Juan ProañoChecks without balances: Can Jan. 6 rioter payouts be stopped?Mar 31 • Adam Klasfeld and Mitchell EpnerGeorgia ballot fight: The 'frightening' implications — Live with Harry LitmanMar 27 • Adam Klasfeld and Harry LitmanTrump’s DOJ Just Settled with Mike FlynnMar 26 • Adam Klasfeld and Allison Gill