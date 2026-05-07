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Al Draycott's avatar
Al Draycott
15h

Thanks Adam: Jeez, you got the head of the FBI transporting bourbon around the planet. He probably needs it to stiffen his spine. Maybe he uses it to loosen the lips of the accused. Who knows. He has turned his job into a five and dime dollar store. It was an embarrassment watching him chug a lug a lager with the American Olympic hockey team. Is he really the head of the FBI??

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Don Buckter's avatar
Don Buckter
14hEdited

Adam, Ooff! … Good work earlier today with Glenn Kirschner. Justice matters. Giddyup!

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