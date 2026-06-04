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Susanna J. Sturgis's avatar
Susanna J. Sturgis
12h

ALL RISE NEWS has become one of my top 5 sources of news and commentary -- and that's saying something, because I'm a paid subscriber to way too many news outlets, Substacks, and other sources. Thank you, and keep up the great work!

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Meredith's avatar
Meredith
20h

Valuable chronicle of current SCOTUS actions and DoJ bad behavior

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