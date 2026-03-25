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Joyce Maxwell's avatar
Joyce Maxwell
1h

I am so happy to learn of actions by states against conversions of warehouses into detention centers. I lived through the Holocaust and I don't want American concentration camps!

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
39m

I had no idea you and Norm had worked together. I am a fan of you both!

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