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Meredith's avatar
Meredith
11h

it takes the first brave action to encourage many others

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Susanna J. Sturgis's avatar
Susanna J. Sturgis
10h

Mary Moriarty is a right person in the right place at a time most of us didn't see coming. Stories like this make me downright hopeful.

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