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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
7m

Abrego Garcia should name you as his second line of defense!

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Don Buckter's avatar
Don Buckter
6mEdited

Thanks, Adam. … I had to look up where Eswatini is. … Any buzz (drone whirring sound) on the Anthropic case? … Have a great week.

Giddyup!

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