All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denise Wallace's avatar
Denise Wallace
5h

Thank you for the call list. I am a retired telephone company employee and I am big fan of calling or emailing my elected leaders. It can really make a difference when the calls are being tallied. I accept my assignment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture