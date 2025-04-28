Map of May Day Strong protests in the United States on May 1.

Lawyers plan to peacefully assemble in front of more than 40 courthouses across the United States on Thursday to reaffirm their oaths, taking that “unprecedented” step because they can “no longer stand idly by as judicial independence and the rule of law are systematically taken apart,” according to a press statement.

That same day, more than 800 protests are scheduled nationally and around the world for May Day Strong.

Do you know of any upcoming protests, court cases, town halls or other actions we should know about? Tell us about it at tips@allrisenews.com. You can also send us information the way Pete Hegseth sends sensitive attack plans — via Signal. (We’re more careful.)

In the Courts

When the Trump administration arrested a Wisconsin judge last week, hundreds went to the courthouse to protest. The demonstration generated national coverage about the public outcry, including in the Washington Post.

Imagine if no one showed up.

Here are court cases this week that you can attend in person or virtually.

Jenner & Block v DOJ (Mon., April 28): A major law firm asks a federal judge to permanently block Trump’s executive order targeting it for political retribution. How to tune in : Court audio line: 833-990-9400; meeting ID: 367524674. In-person: E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse (Courtroom 30), located at 333 Constitution Ave. NW in Washington, D.C. When : 10:30 a.m. ET



D.V.D. v. DHS (Mon., April 28): Noncitizens sue the Department of Homeland Security to block their deportations to third-party countries without notice or a hearing. How to watch : In-person only in the District of Massachusetts (Courtroom 12), located at 1 Courthouse Way, Boston, MA. When : 11 a.m. ET



Does 1-9 v. DOJ (Wed., April 30): Nine FBI employees filed a class action lawsuit against the Justice Department over a survey concerning their involvement in the Jan. 6th investigation. How to watch : In-person: E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse (Courtroom 30), located at 333 Constitution Ave. NW in Washington, D.C. When : 10:30 a.m. ET

Look out for developments this week in the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case, since a federal judge’s pause on discovery expires on Wednesday, April 30. There’s no scheduled hearing.

In the Streets

There are demonstrations in different cities every day this week, but we’re going to focus on the nationwide and global ones taking place on May Day, the day synonymous with protest.

May Day Strong (Thurs., May 1): Hundreds of protests timed for the labor-centered holiday crop up across the country and internationally, with help from major organizers like Indivisible, 50501 , MoveOn and many others. Places and Times vary: See listings here.



National Law Day of Action (Thurs., May 1): Since Dwight D. Eisenhower created Law Day in 1958, it’s typically been a commemoration marked by luncheons and lectures. This year, for the first time, it becomes a day of activism. Attorneys plan to renew their oaths to support the Constitution and their professional obligations in front of more than 40 courthouses in live-streamed ceremonies, at a time of Trump’s unprecedented assault on both. Look out of our coverage later this week. Places and Times vary: See listings here.



On the Phones

As part of our ongoing coverage of civic engagement, All Rise News takes a look at the 5 Calls app’s internal data, which they shared with us.

Top takeaway

Following the money : The app’s most popular phone drive last week, far and away at 21,873 calls, was “Block Budget Increase for ICE and Mass Deportation,” opposing House and Senate Republicans’ bid to radically increase the budget for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. According to The Atlantic, ICE’s current annual budget is less than $9 billion, and the House and Senate GOP want an increase of $90 billion and $175 billion over the next decade, respectively.

The other topics in the Top 5 were Trump’s defiance of the courts (14,705 calls), Abrego Garcia’s case (14,505 calls), holding Pete Hegseth accountable for Signalgate (13,064 calls), and supporting public media (9,893 calls).

The group’s data expert Katie Dektar noticed that the issues that fired people up around the country varied by where they lived, in this illuminating visualization that she shared.

Visualization via Katie Dektar