All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simply Susan's avatar
Simply Susan
1h

Thanks for another excellent All Rise News piece.

And three cheers for Imran Ahmed's wife for "I love you, f—- these people" and "fight, fight, fight."

Reply
Share
Ellen Proctor's avatar
Ellen Proctor
1h

Thanks Adam for these reports! Keep doing you. The only way we’re going to win is to stay ornery and stubborn!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 All Rise News, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture