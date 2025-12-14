All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kristine Pyzyna's avatar
Kristine Pyzyna
27m

Really glad you are covering Judge Dugan’s case

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sam Faeth's avatar
Sam Faeth
29m

Now they are pulling people out of line at citizenship ceremonies! There is no bottom to this cesspool.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture