Judge Hannah Dugan has presided over misdemeanor criminal cases since her election to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in 2016, but she is now seeing the other side of a jury.

Dugan’s highly unusual arrest and prosecution has outraged many inside Milwaukee, who showed up to the courthouse in droves last spring. Protesters were out in force again during the dead of winter for a vigil on Thursday, after a jury was selected for Dugan’s upcoming trial.

All Rise News will be on the ground in court when trial begins with opening statements on Monday.

Legal AF’s Michael Popok and I discussed what to expect at the upcoming trial and why it matters.

Watch some of this week’s other highlights ad-free below.

Caught in a trap?

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Emil Bove told a federal judge on Monday that he couldn’t disclose his “privileged” legal advice to Kristi Noem from when he was a senior Justice Department official. Before he became a Third Circuit judge, Bove reportedly told Justice Department prosecutors that they might have to say “f--- you” to the courts.

Now, Bove claims that his legal advice to Noem was privileged. Former federal prosecutor Mitch Epner explains why that position puts Noem in a bind.

Bove hit with ethics complaint

Former Trump lawyer turned Third Circuit Judge Emil Bove is under fire for attending his former boss’s political rally in Pennsylvania. “It should have been obvious to Judge Bove, either at the start of the rally or fairly close to it, that this was a highly charged, highly political event that no federal judge should have been within shouting distance of,” the complaint states.

Gabe Roth, the executive director of the organization Fix the Court, describes why he filed the complaint in this interview.

Protecting our birthright

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a case about Trump’s effort to ban birthright citizenship, a right enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. Every lower court that heard this case agreed that Trump’s executive order is unconstitutional.

In an interview, the American Civil Liberties Union’s Cody Wofsy predicted that SCOTUS will follow suit, telling All Rise News: “What we’re going to see is a reinforcing of that fundamental American value and a re-enshrining of it in Supreme Court precedent, really putting this to bed once and for all.”

