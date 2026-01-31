Donald Trump’s rebranding of federal immigration operations in Minnesota is underway.

Onetime Border Patrol “commander-at-large” Greg Bovino got a demotion and a reassignment. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is receding from the limelight, except for the growing effort on Capitol Hill to impeach her.

The situation has deteriorated to the point where Trump’s border czar Tom Homan — the architect of the family separation policy who is enmeshed in a $50,000 sting op scandal — is the de facto crisis PR manager, publicly distancing himself from the old guard and speaking about deescalation in a press conference.

Some four days after the fact, the federal government suddenly decided to follow “standard protocol” by belatedly putting the federal agents who shot Alex Pretti to death on administrative leave. Few believe the change in approach amounts to more than window dressing, as public outrage grows and Trump’s poll numbers sink further underwater.

In a series of video interviews, state and local prosecutors appear more determined than ever to provide genuine accountability.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta released new guidance reminding state and local prosecutors that they have authority to charge federal agents with crimes.

“They want us to think it's futile,” Bonta said. “They want us to not even try, to not even exercise the authority that we have — frankly, the duty that we have — to protect the health, safety and welfare of our people, to protect them from being victims of crime, to hold criminals accountable when they hurt Californians on California soil.”

You can find interviews with AG Bonta, former New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, Virginia Commonwealth Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, and others on the All Rise News playlist here, plus conversations on unrelated topics.

All Rise News paid subscribers can access the interviews ad-free below.

Subscribe or upgrade now!