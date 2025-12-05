All Rise News

All Rise News

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sibyl White's avatar
Sibyl White
11h

Looking forward to your interview. It feels like this will be a big win for the constitution. SCOTUS must come through with a solid 9-0 and Trump has to accept it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ecsCoffee's avatar
ecsCoffee
8h

Thank you so much for sending this and lowering my blood pressure before bed time. I am comforted by the ACLU's confidence, which is really the only appropriate stance given the clarity and 150 years of precedent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture