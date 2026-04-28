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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
3h

Thanks, Adam. I am following this like a hawk. My SPLC annual membership renewal goes out this week. I stand by everything they stand for, and their many, many programs and services.

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Don Buckter's avatar
Don Buckter
3h

Great reporting.

Presumably, the “now-shuttered informant program” will be revived sooner than later. ?

Can Tod “I saw nothing when clearly he did” Blanche be sued for defamation?

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