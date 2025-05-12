All Rise News

Dwight
4h

Good synopsis. I think the media needs to underscore the point that talking head Steven Miller has absolutely no legal background at all, yet he constantly prefaces his misstatements with such false absolutes as "the Constitution is clear" (as he did in this case) or stating on Fox News that the Supreme Court unanimously ruled 9-0 that the administration had no obligation or culpability in the Abrego Garcia case when it issued it remand order. He should be called out, and his background as a propagandist underscored more frequently, by the media.

