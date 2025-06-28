All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Matza's avatar
Diane Matza
1h

Thank you. It's just astounding that this is what they choose to spend their, and subsequently our, time on while the country is literally burning and flooding because of climate change. Stupidity and cruelty and chaos.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
STSteven's avatar
STSteven
1h

Excellent, Adam. Simply excellent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture