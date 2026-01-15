All Rise News

Don Buckter
9h

I’m not a lawyer. Is the stonewalled material “exculpatory evidence”? … Can the judge dismiss the case? If so, on what ground(s)? Can the attorneys be reprimanded, held in contempt? Who (what agency) would enforce penalties should they be forthcoming?

Jessica Holliday
6h

SCOTUS told Trump that he is immune. Todd Blanche / Stephen Miller has interpreted that immunity as applying to everyone in the Trump regime. Thus, the extended attack on the district judge (Trump appointee) who ordered Lindsey Halligan to explain why she is using the title US Atty. Thus, the news that ICE agents are immune from prosecution, no matter what they do.

