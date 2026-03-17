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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
6hEdited

Thanks, Adam. It is hard not to give in to cynicism as Trump’s billionaire masters clog the courts with diversionary but destructive lawsuits. It’s small wonder that it’s such an uphill struggle to educate the public in the basics of civil law. I am grateful for the current crisis that has introduced me to more information than I ever suspected lay behind the scales of justice, thanks to the indirect tutelage of you, Andrew Weissman, and several other commentators.

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menehune's avatar
menehune
4h

ALOHA. From the COCONUT WIRELESS. ... Good to know.......DUMB arses did not think of the consequences as usual.... Like everything they do.. Half arse...........This WAR the orange nipo sucking cry baby taco bankrupting PEDO PIG is still trying to distract the people with needing more money . ARE you pissed? TIRED? DISENGAGED?... If you want to do something about anything to get it out of your system, look into these organizations below and see what you can DO and not just gasp at things you can't control .. You sure as hell can do something... DEMOCRACYDOCKET.COM . will tell you.... DEFIANCE.ORG. can show you what, where, when, and who is in it for the fight to save democracy peacefully.................... FLASH NEWS ....BONDI is making new law to stop anybody from making complaints about the DOJ.. " Kill switch" to make all complaint to the bar association mute.. So, that means you can't disbar DOJ from past and present judications....Like Juliani, Powell, and the ELKS can't lose their licence for false statement and full on lies to the public with no repocasition. You have until April 8th to read and input your comment. This is the deadline for any rebuttal to Bondis ruling. Go to the FEDERAL REGISTRAR web site and read it... Andrew Weissmann. "Do something" he said..His call to hold fast to the law........ Some you don't need to go out in the streets to make a point. Some just go to town hall meetings... example of a fiery ad from the "SAM.org"...Mary Corcoran, Executive Director of the Save America Movement (SAM), .... Good to know of other orgs. like the "PROJECT SALT BOX". Look into it on the substack. "PROJECT SALT BOX" tell you where ICE is buying warehouses and what to do about it.. ......We can do this......."EPSTEIN WAR"..OTHER countries around the world is REJECTING the NIPO SUCKING CRY BABYs call.. "Once you start looking for the signs, it is something you cannot easily unsee or ignore. For example, shortly after launching a military assault on Iran, Donald Trump posted on social media that "Iran tried to interfere in the 2020 and 2024 elections to stop Trump and now faces renewed war with the United States." False claims that foreign government interference caused him to lose in 2020 have been a staple of the diet of lies Trump feeds to his faithful. The countries may change — Venezuela, China, Italy, Cuba, Iran — but the purpose of the lies remains the same." ............. WARNING WARNING WARNING.....Be advised.. ... OUR VOTE BY MAIL has been hit with a boom too. Not just Iran. Supreme court just said that POST OFFICE can ,hold ,burn,trash,your voting mail in ballets and have no consequences for their actions! Look it up!..... CNN is lost to the PEDOS........... there's a lot of unpacking to do....On other matters.... CONGRESS has SUPER POWER and yet they just sit on their hands for the weekend.. What the F**K. We are going to war!!!! They can DECLARES WAR not PEDO PIG. "EPSTEIN CLASS"..........For your voice in voting .Call.. 855-999-8503 to the US SENATE and tell your SENATOR to vote "NO" on the "SAVE ACT". ..... FOR 2026 and beyond...Here is a way the congress can protect/change our VOTING rights.. A new way of doing and thinking about our laws and to straighten it so it can't be tampered with.... https://youtu.be/TzgypBkIzPk?si=LYsZhoW-8H5dbVK4 .... Also, .Look into "resistandunsubscrbe.com" economic fight. Hit them where the money is.See if you have subscriptions that you forgot you still paying for. It might save YOU money you didn't know you were paying. Also look into "FAFO"..The Fight Against Federal Overreach (FAFO) is a national coalition of District Attorneys collaborating to ensure federal officials are held accountable when they exceed their lawful authority... "Federaloverreach.org" Make a difference.... LET'S GET IT DONE...The BILL is not done yet.. ICE funding bill is in congress.. Call (202)-224-3121. NO FUNDS FOR ICE. They are KILLING U.S. citizens on OUR DIME..They are not answering to our demands.... "We keep defying… because it is working. To preserve the American Republic, we must stay focused on the Constitution, keep calling out violations of it, refuse to NORMALIZE what should never be NORMAL, and resist the president’s futile efforts to shut us up. If we do that, and we keep doing that, our ranks will swell, and Trump’s servile circle of support will keep shrinking. Nothing angers him more. Nothing distracts him more. And nothing will accelerate his political and historical collapse faster than a movement of people he cannot buy off or scare off — because they are a breed he cannot MORALY COMPREHEND." ...defiance.org... If you get into trouble with ICE/FEDS or any other law enforcement agency, CALL, NATIONAL LAWYERS GUILD at (212)679-2811 for HELP ................ .Stay strong, stand proud and loud.. DEFIANT PEACEFULLY ........... DEFIANT.ORG... WE are Growing in strength and numbers.. Please help your fellow brothers and sisters in arms and look in to these organizations... ... Take care to you and yours.. Be safe, stay strong , proud and loud..... MUCH MAHALO TO YOU ALL... ALOHA..

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