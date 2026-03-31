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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
4h

To be perfectly honest, I think we have invested too much energy into fighting conversion therapy. It was directed at gays and lesbians in the sixties and seventies. No one was sent by a court into conversion therapy, and that is not what is at issue here. They tried conversion therapy on alcoholics, too, and you see how successful that was. If we make trans identity illegal, that will be an alarm of a different sort, but conversion therapy will meet its own petered out fate. For the kids who have to go through it, “it gets better,” when you get your own life.

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menehune's avatar
menehune
4h

Aloha. From the COCONUT WIRELESS. ... The court could have waved this conversion litigation. Just not take up the case at all, but they did...That's where it shows the true color... Evangelical christian nationalist at work AGAIN. They're telling us how to live our lives.. The court is bought and paid for by them. The school, books, and how to raise your children.....

Trump signs unconstitutional executive order to ban mail-in voting.. What a PEDO PIG hypocrite.. He voted by mail. "I'm the president" was his response.. Right now. 31st of March.

President Donald Trump signed a new, unconstitutional anti-voting order Tuesday that severely restricts mail-in voting (this PEDO PIG KING voted by mail himself.. What the F**K) and directs the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to create a list of verified U.S. citizens who are eligible to vote in each state.

David Becker, the executive director of Center for Election Innovation & Research, told Democracy Docket that the order is unconstitutional on its face,” and that he expects it “will be blocked by multiple federal courts in a very, very short period of time and will have no legal effect whatsoever."

Eight million people did not take to the streets on Saturday because they believed the fight was lost. They came because they believe it can be won.

We have been here before. The suffragists were told women would never vote. The civil rights marchers were told segregation could never be dismantled. What made the difference, every time, was not the absence of fear but the refusal to be paralyzed by it.

Trump is counting on our exhaustion. He is counting on the rallies to fade, the outrage to cool, and the movement to splinter before November arrives. Our job is to prove him wrong — not just in the streets, but in courtrooms, in voting booths and in every conversation we have between now and Election Day.

That is why 8 million people took to the streets on Saturday. And that is why we must keep speaking out, louder and with greater resolve, until this fight is won... D.D.ORG

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