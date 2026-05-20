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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
2h

Great job on reporting on this Adam, starting with your broadcast with Allison and now, this fine piece. I am passing the word along.

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Celia Leventhal's avatar
Celia Leventhal
2h

Of all the godawful, cynical, crazy illegal schemes that the current Trump administration has come up with these last 16 months, this one may take the cake. I don’t know how Acting (Bad Actor) AG Lange can come to work each day, much less look his children in the eye. He is destroying their and our futures. I hope the state and DC bar associations pick up their glacial pace and disbar these disgraceful excuses for a an attorney.

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