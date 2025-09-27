All Rise News

Al Draycott
8h

Thanks Adam: Sounds like the shadow docket is operating in the shadows. One only stacked supreme court belonging to Donald Trump. Thanks to Mitch McConnell not allowing Obama to appoint Judge Merrick Garland’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court to replace Justice Antonin Scalia because it was too close to an election. Trumps appointments of Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett pretty well sealed the deal. So much for independent departments. Total control to Trump

Dwight
4h

Great reporting and perspective on the Comey indictment. You fill in so much important detail that the mainstream press either ignores or doesn't understand.

