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Wynn's avatar
Wynn
20h

Thanks for another one of your excellent updates that included some very good news especially the strong outpouring of Anti-Todd Blanche sentiments from Former DOJ AND FBI employees against his confirmation for the Attorney General. All were fired without cause or left because they were asked to disobey their oath to the Constitution and the Rule of Law. Looking forward to your reporting tomorrow at the sentencing of Former Judge Dugan. Thanks once again for providing all us non-lawyers in layman’s terms that we can fully understand.

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DM's avatar
DM
20h

Some very good news here. Thanks

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